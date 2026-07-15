Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 239.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,061 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6%

JNJ stock opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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