Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sentinel Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,227,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,159,000 after buying an additional 281,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company's stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

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