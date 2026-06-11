Johnson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Johnson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Johnson Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Article Title

Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Article Title

Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Negative Sentiment: Biopharma coverage noted that the Trodelvy setback creates risk for one of Gilead’s key cancer programs, even as HIV progress remains the bigger driver for the stock. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $121.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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