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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group cut its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ADR by 45.4% in the first quarter, selling 134,153 shares and ending with 161,316 shares valued at about $11.95 million.
  • Kaspi.kz raised its dividend to $1.7978 per share from $1.76, and the payout ratio is currently 64.30%.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: Zacks Research upgraded the stock to “strong-buy,” and MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $96.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSPI. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 118,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company's stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSPI opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $99.20.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.7978 per share. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSPI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Profile

(Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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