Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,435 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 191,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,121,365 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Alphabet Q1 earnings

Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Reuters: Cloud beats

Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. 247WallSt: Price target lifts

Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars Business Insider: Waymo growth

Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth.

Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth. Neutral Sentiment: CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. CNBC: capex update

CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is rising — Italy has asked the EU to probe Google’s AI search tools and Switzerland opened a probe into alleged keyword bidding pacts; Brazil advanced an antitrust review — any adverse rulings could affect ad/product rules and monetization. Reuters: Italy probe Reuters: Switzerland probe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.73.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $381.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $382.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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