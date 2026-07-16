Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 279.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,418 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $130,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts: Sign Up

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $246.07 and a one year high of $363.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jones Lang LaSalle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jones Lang LaSalle wasn't on the list.

While Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here