Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,458 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management's holdings in AT&T were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Amundi increased its stake in AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 931.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock worth $691,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here