Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,411 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $803,832.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,371.84. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $764,426.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,415.28. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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