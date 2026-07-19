Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 60,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 32,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.1%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

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