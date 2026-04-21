Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,906 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here