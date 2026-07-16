Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,068 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 976.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in SAP by 1,126.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SAP by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $198,529,000 after purchasing an additional 768,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $81,784,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.40.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.34. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.06 and a 52-week high of $309.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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