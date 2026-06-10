JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $835.37 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,742 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,289,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.86% of Waste Connections worth $835,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.84.

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Waste Connections Stock Up 2.6%

Waste Connections stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.46. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Waste Connections's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Waste Connections's payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $1,171,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,103.62. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $988,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,347. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock worth $2,822,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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