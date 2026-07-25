JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Rice Partnership LLC's 10th Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Rice Partnership LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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