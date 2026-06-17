JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Increased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 139,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,808,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $887.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $267.80 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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