State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $806,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,209,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,984,758,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,666,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,804,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,642,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,084,339,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,833,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,164,741,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,749,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,871,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,856 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $335.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 18.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $369.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.33.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are a few of the latest stories about JPM:

Neutral Sentiment: A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Article: JPMorgan Treasury survey shows neutral positioning ahead of PCE data

A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s renewed push for a 10% credit-card rate cap raises a potential risk to JPMorgan’s card interest income, margins and profitability. The proposal is not an enacted policy, but could weigh on sentiment toward large card issuers. Article: Trump Revives Push for Card Rate Cap

President Trump’s renewed push for a 10% credit-card rate cap raises a potential risk to JPMorgan’s card interest income, margins and profitability. The proposal is not an enacted policy, but could weigh on sentiment toward large card issuers. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s trading desk has turned cautious on U.S. stocks after the S&P 500’s recent correction. That stance reflects broader market risk rather than a specific deterioration in JPMorgan’s business, but may add to pressure on financial shares. Article: JPMorgan Traders Drop Bullish View on Stocks After Selloff

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total transaction of $882,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,066,092.07. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional clients and governments. Its operations include consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, lending, payment processing and investment advice. It also provides institutional clients with investment banking, markets, treasury and securities services, and commercial lending.

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