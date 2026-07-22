JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,628.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 426,804 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

JPM stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $320.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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