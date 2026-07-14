JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $168,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $335.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.76. The firm has a market cap of $898.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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