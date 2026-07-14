JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $251,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $335.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $343.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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