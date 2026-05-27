JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Rossmore Private Capital's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

JPM opened at $306.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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