JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.74 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $353.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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