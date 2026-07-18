JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of TFR Capital LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TFR Capital LLC.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sfam LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.92.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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