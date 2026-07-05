JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 544,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $160,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bayban grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $333.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $894.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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