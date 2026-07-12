JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,296,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $343.45. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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