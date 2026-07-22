JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,968 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after buying an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after buying an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after buying an additional 296,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $356.38.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $320.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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