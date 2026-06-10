JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 158,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $327,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.87 and a 200-day moving average of $306.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $837.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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