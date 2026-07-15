JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $348.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $918.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $344.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Reuters article

JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. CNBC article

Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. MarketBeat article

Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. Neutral Sentiment: Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Zacks article

Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, plus his criticism of regulators, may be adding a small overhang, though it is not the main driver today. Reuters article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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