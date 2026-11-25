Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,611,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $898,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NI Acquisitions Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total transaction of $882,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,092.07. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 27.68%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here's some of the latest news about JPM:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Dallas presence with a new hub serving private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. This could support its Texas client and business growth, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. Article: JPMorgan Dallas Hub Targets Private Equity and Hedge Funds

JPMorgan is expanding its Dallas presence with a new hub serving private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. This could support its Texas client and business growth, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. Neutral Sentiment: A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Article: JPMorgan Treasury survey shows neutral positioning ahead of PCE data

A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s trading desk has turned cautious on U.S. stocks after the S&P 500’s recent correction. That stance reflects broader market risk rather than a specific deterioration in JPMorgan’s business, but may add to pressure on financial shares. Article: JPMorgan Traders Drop Bullish View on Stocks After Selloff

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional clients and governments. Its operations include consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, lending, payment processing and investment advice. It also provides institutional clients with investment banking, markets, treasury and securities services, and commercial lending.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report