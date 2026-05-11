JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.93 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $252.34 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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