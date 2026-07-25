JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $353.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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