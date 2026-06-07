JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $303.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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