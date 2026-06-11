JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,273 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 350,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $464,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,473.04 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,491.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,200.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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