JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,004,648 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,004,648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.90% of Howmet Aerospace worth $5,684,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,990,000 after acquiring an additional 493,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $252.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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