JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,633 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430,585 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 39,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.15% of ITT worth $768,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in ITT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 99,256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in ITT by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 50,338 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in ITT by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 36,935 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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