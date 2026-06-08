JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,482,722 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,105,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,482,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.89% of Mondelez International worth $3,396,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,741.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 476,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,708 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 417,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 251,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,270 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,203,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,764,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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