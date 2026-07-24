JRM Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 397,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,916,000. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. comprises approximately 4.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.49% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $8,011,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 118.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 198,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company's stock.

Get RGR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,904. The trade was a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce T. Pettet acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $39,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,403.34. This trade represents a 15.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:RGR opened at $38.05 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.27%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here