J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 3,277 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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