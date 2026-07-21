JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,792 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,792 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $354.72 and its 200 day moving average is $300.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $475.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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