JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,662,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $434.58 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $517.82.

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Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $29.82 from $29.63, suggesting confidence in HCA’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $29.82 from $29.63, suggesting confidence in HCA’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $7.27 from $7.21 and Q3 2026 EPS to $7.23 from $7.11, indicating improving expectations for the current year.

The analyst firm also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $7.27 from $7.21 and Q3 2026 EPS to $7.23 from $7.11, indicating improving expectations for the current year. Positive Sentiment: HCA’s earnings outlook remains solid versus the broader consensus of $30.05 per share for the current full year, which helps support investor confidence.

HCA’s earnings outlook remains solid versus the broader consensus of $30.05 per share for the current full year, which helps support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: HCA continues to receive attention for operational and community-related headlines, including coverage of its pay/perks, uncompensated care, and community outreach issues, but these items do not appear to be immediate market-moving catalysts.

HCA continues to receive attention for operational and community-related headlines, including coverage of its pay/perks, uncompensated care, and community outreach issues, but these items do not appear to be immediate market-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several longer-term estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $32.32 from $33.18, FY2028 EPS to $36.61 from $37.40, and multiple quarterly forecasts for 2027, which could pressure sentiment around future growth.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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