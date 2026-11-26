Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 527.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,509 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,967,262 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $13,857,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,541 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $5,172,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 41,480 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $11,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Up 1.4%

AXP stock opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $290.97 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average is $322.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 15.80%. American Express's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. American Express's payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $382.00 to $380.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $342.00 to $340.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen Squeri sold 299,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $99,449,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $20,117,934.72. This represents a 83.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $14,694,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,710,544.80. This represents a 68.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 414,171 shares of company stock worth $137,069,544 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Top American Express Stories

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global payments company that issues charge and credit cards and operates a payments network connecting cardholders, merchants and financial institutions. Its products and services serve consumers, small businesses and large companies. The company offers personal, business and corporate cards, along with payment, expense-management and travel-related services. It also provides merchant services that help businesses accept payments and manage customer transactions. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, American Express has expanded into financial services and payments.

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