Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,478 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Shopify had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify News Roundup

Investors following SHOP have been watching these news items:

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. is a commerce technology company that provides software and services for businesses selling online, in person and through other sales channels. Its platform helps merchants create and manage online stores, organize products and orders, and handle payments, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for in-person sales, Shopify Payments in supported markets, and solutions for larger businesses through Shopify Plus. Its services are used by merchants in many countries and across a wide range of industries and business sizes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report