Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,689 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $37,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,352,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,923,442 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $67,458,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,922,502 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $130,704,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,922,379 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,288,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,454 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,080,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

These are some of the GOOG headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Google is imposing limits and fees on AI agents accessing Gmail, Drive and Calendar, which could create a new monetization stream and raise costs for rival AI developers. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is imposing limits and fees on AI agents accessing Gmail, Drive and Calendar, which could create a new monetization stream and raise costs for rival AI developers. Negative Sentiment: Credit-market concerns were the main pressure. The cost of insuring Alphabet’s debt against default reached a record as investors questioned how technology companies will fund enormous AI and data-center spending. Cost to insure tech companies’ debt hits records

Credit-market concerns were the main pressure. The cost of insuring Alphabet’s debt against default reached a record as investors questioned how technology companies will fund enormous AI and data-center spending. Negative Sentiment: Reports also point to competitive risks in AI and concerns about slowing Search growth. Separately, law firms reminded investors of an upcoming lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action alleging misleading statements; these notices are not court findings. Is Google Services Still the Prime Earnings Engine?

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average is $333.54. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.69 and a 52-week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.85.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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