Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 682,657 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,719,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,331,167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 372,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pegasystems Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.94. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $393.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pegasystems's payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 16,256 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $577,738.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,099,976.50. This trade represents a 15.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dianne Ledingham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,307,262. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,986 shares of company stock worth $2,747,177. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops enterprise software that helps organizations automate business processes and manage customer interactions. Its offerings are used to design and coordinate workflows across areas such as customer service, sales, operations and compliance. The company's Pega Infinity platform includes low-code application development, workflow automation, customer relationship management and artificial intelligence capabilities. These tools help businesses build and update applications and connect processes across their operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report).

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