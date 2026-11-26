Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,393 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $21,334,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 263.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 31.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 189,757 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,035,000.

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Top Abercrombie & Fitch Stories

These are some of the ANF stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 sales-growth guidance to about 6% from 5% and lifted its EPS range to $13.70–$13.90 from $13.10–$13.60. The company also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and plans at least $500 million in share repurchases for the year. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management raised fiscal 2026 sales-growth guidance to about 6% from 5% and lifted its EPS range to $13.70–$13.90 from $13.10–$13.60. The company also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and plans at least $500 million in share repurchases for the year. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the results, including UBS, which reiterated a Buy rating and increased its target to $220. UBS analyst recommendations

Several analysts raised price targets after the results, including UBS, which reiterated a Buy rating and increased its target to $220. Neutral Sentiment: Some of the quarter’s profit strength came from approximately $20 million in tariff refunds, adding about $0.40 per share. The higher full-year outlook also includes expected tariff-refund benefits, so those boosts may not represent recurring operating earnings. Zacks: ANF Q3 Earnings Call Details Higher Outlook and Freight Costs

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.74. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 13.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $293,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,534 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,301.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $119,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,127.61. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,295,392. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

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