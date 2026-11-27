Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,875 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 203,487 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Danske Bank A S grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 159,904 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 174,047 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,728,119,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $102.15.

Read Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.23. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is 52.58%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management firm founded in Baltimore in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. The company provides investment management, advisory and related services to individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plans and other institutions. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts and retirement-focused products, including target-date funds. The firm invests across equity, fixed-income and multi-asset strategies, as well as other investment areas, and provides services such as retirement plan administration and investment guidance.

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