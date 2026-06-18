Juniper Investment Company LLC Buys 663,278 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510,333 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 663,278 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for about 18.3% of Juniper Investment Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned approximately 8.86% of Orthofix Medical worth $53,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,318.34. This represents a 5.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,743 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $47,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,456.92. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,970. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Orthofix Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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