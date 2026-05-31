Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 71,037 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BILL by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BILL

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece frames BILL as a potential value stock versus Palantir, which can draw attention to BILL as a cheaper software name and support investor interest. Article Title

A Zacks comparison piece frames as a potential value stock versus Palantir, which can draw attention to BILL as a cheaper software name and support investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other headlines are unrelated political or policy stories about a proposed $250 bill, Social Security work rules, farm legislation, and college sports, so they do not appear to have a meaningful direct impact on BILL Holdings. Article Title

Most of the other headlines are unrelated political or policy stories about a proposed $250 bill, Social Security work rules, farm legislation, and college sports, so they do not appear to have a meaningful direct impact on BILL Holdings. Neutral Sentiment: BILL’s recent earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS beating estimates, which may continue to underpin the shares, but that update is already several weeks old and is not the main driver in today’s news flow.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BILL from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,706.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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