J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,761 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,665 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

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