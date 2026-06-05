J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,789 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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