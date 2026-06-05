J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,127 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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