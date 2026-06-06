J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 312.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,884 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,024,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,627,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,922,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

GEHC stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here